Forecasters: 1 area likely for development, another could develop later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says it is watching a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days.
A tropical wave expected to develop slowly over the next day or two is in the eastern Caribbean. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the forecast track takes this into the western Caribbean later this week and eventually into Central America. This should stay out of the Gulf of Mexico and never have impacts on the United States.
But the tropical development closest to the Carolinas, Tropical Depression #15, which formed off the southeastern U.S. coast Monday, may not reach tropical storm strength. Walsh said the depression is moving well off the coast, adding the forecast track keeps any impacts over the ocean.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave near the African coast is also being watched for potential future development. But so far, the National Hurricane Center projects only a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days.
The next two names in the 2020 list are Nana and Omar.
The annual list includes 21 hurricane names. If enough storms develop this season to exhaust the remaining six names on the list - Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred - the National Hurricane Center would then use letters from the Greek alphabet. The last time that happened was during the 2005 hurricane season, which produced a record 27 storms, including Tropical Storms Alpha, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta and Hurricane Beta.
