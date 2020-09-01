LIVE: Gov. McMaster expected to announce nursing home reopening guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to announce new nursing home guidelines at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
McMaster will hold that news conference with officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2 p.m. from the Statehouse lobby in Columbia.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.
McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Monday the governor will likely outline the state’s guidance to facilities on when and how they can reopen to visitors.
Visitation at long-term care facilities has been restricted since March to end-of-life situations and on a case-by-case basis.
Over the summer, families of nursing home residents pushed for a loosening of the restrictions. On Aug. 21, McMaster requested DHEC move forward on the guidelines.
In its latest report, DHEC says that as of April 3, 1,011 nursing home residents and 18 staffers have died from COVID-19. It also lists a total of 4,887 confirmed COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents and 2,506 confirmed cases among nursing home staff members.
DHEC released a statement on Aug. 21, in which it said it recognizes social isolation “can have serious negative impacts on the health and well-being of residents in long-term care facilities and their loved ones.” But it said visitation would be phased in based on the disease levels in the facility and in the surrounding community.
Copyright 2020 WCSC/WIS. All rights reserved.