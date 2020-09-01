Group aiming to improve racial equality kicks off first meeting Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new group formed to address racial inequities is hoping to bring changes to the City of Charleston holds its first meeting Tuesday night.
The Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation consists of 13 members, including six Charleston City Council members appointed by Mayor John Tecklenburg and seven community members.
Members will lead seven different subcommittees focused on different topics:
- Housing and Mobility
- Youth and Education
- History and Culture
- Economic Empowerment
- Health Disparities and Environmental Justice
- Criminal Justice Reform
- Internal Review
Tecklenburg tasked them with creating a new action plan and wants them to submit a report in 90 days.
Charleston Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation Manager Amber Johnson says the subcommittees, like the criminal justice reform committee will review current things in the city and give reform ideas, similiar to those provided by the police department’s Racial Bias Audit.
“The time for it is now. I think we’re seeing a movement, not just locally, but nationally. So, it’s important that we’re not left behind in this moment,” Johnson says. “It’s important that we do the work, so that we can advance racial equity within the city of Charleston.”
She says they will also introduce new plans for how the city provides services to employees like public transportation. They will evaluate who gets access and what barriers are in the way of certain people receiving benefits.
Johnson says the Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee could address issues like how protests are handled. She said plans could be discussed with the Charleston Police Department to determine what is possible and feasible.
But she says there is not a specific list of what the committees must talk about.
“The goal for our commission is definitely to have some groups come in and kind of talk about issues within the area,” she said. “So, there’s definitely opportunities for us to receive feedback during some of these meetings.”
Johnson says there will be an open application process for other citizens to join in on the conversations, which will be posted later.
You can watch the meeting on Zoom. You can call in and listen in via conference call at 1-929-205-6099; Meeting ID#: 999.
It begins at 5:30 p.m.
