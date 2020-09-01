Huger residents voice concerns during public meeting for sand mine expansion

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposal to expand a mining operation in Huger is receiving a lot of backlash once again.
For nearly three years, people living in the Huger community have voiced concerns about the proposed DonMar Sand Mines expansion. The plan would include expanding the mine from five acres to 30.58 acres.
Sybil Mitchell lives in Huger and she says she has been fighting this expansion since 2017. Her concern is that the expansion would ruin the community’s quality of life.
“The DonMar sand mine is right in the heart of a community and Huger is really quite small, so we don’t really have a lot of livable land because we’re surrounded by marsh land and wetlands,” Mitchell said. “With land off limits, the lands that we live on is very small, but it is priceless. When developers extract those resources from us, it dwindles and shrinks our community.”
There are also concerns over potential impacts on the environment.
“We’re really concerned about the discharge that a mine would potentially dewater. During mining operations, the water fills up within the pit and then that water has to go somewhere,” said Riley Egger, the Land, Water, and Wildlife Project Manager at the Coastal Conservation League. “When they discharge that water, if it’s outside of the parameters set by DHEC, then it could have consequences on the wetland and nearby water bodies.”
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is in the process of deciding whether to grant DonMar Sand Mines the permit they need to move the expansion forward.
On Tuesday, the department hosted a public meeting to give people in the community a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. DHEC will be accepting written public comments about the application until September 16.
Comments may be submitted by US mail or email to:
Haley Smarr, Project Manager
DHEC Bureau of Land and Waste Management
2600 Bull Street
Columbia, SC 29201
Email: smarrha@dhec.sc.gov
