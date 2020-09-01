KCSO: Woman found beaten, unconscious at Lugoff motel, persons of interest wanted

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for two people of interest after employees at a motel in Lugoff found a woman who was “severely assaulted” on Tuesday morning, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman was found at the Travel Inn around 11 a.m., deputies said. That’s on Ridgeway Road near Main Street, just a couple miles off Interstate 20.
She was unconscious and had serious injuries. Crews rushed her to the hospital and she remains in very critical condition Tuesday night, deputies said.
Authorities have shared surveillance photos of two persons of interest and a vehicle of interest in relation to the beating. (Story continues below.)
Deputies say the men and the truck were seen at the motel around the time of the crime. The truck is a blue 2014-2020 Dodge Ram.
They are not calling the men suspects, but rather persons of interest who are wanted for questioning.
Anyone who recognizes these people or has information on this crime should call 803-425-1512, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or crimesc.com.
