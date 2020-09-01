Lightning strike causes two-alarm fire at old tobacco warehouse in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Monday night at an old tobacco warehouse in Timmonsville.
Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said they received the call just before 8 p.m. about the fire along Keith Street.
He said that a lightning strike caused the fire and that the flames caused a partial roof collapse.
Dennis added that no one was hurt in the fire and everyone is accounted for and safe.
The fire is under control, but firefighters are monitoring hot spots in the building, according to Dennis.
West Florence Fire Rescue and Howe Springs Fire Rescue were called in to help get the fire under control.
