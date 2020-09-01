Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/1)

By Kevin Bilodeau | September 1, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 11:18 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Came in as a defensive replacement in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .169 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 5 innings giving up 7 hits, 3 runs with 1 walk and 5 K’s in a 9-5 win over the Mets. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 K’s in 31.1 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-4 with 2 K’s in a 12-1 loss to Detroit. The Stratford alum is batting .191 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 10-day DL with a toe contusion. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

