Mt. Pleasant Town Council to vote on new face mask ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council will vote Tuesday on a new version of the town’s face mask requirements that could tighten the rules.
The council will discuss making the penalty for not wearing a mask a misdemeanor, and requiring all employees inside restaurants and bars, by law, to wear a mask.
The most recent mask ordinance in Mount Pleasant expired this past Sunday. So, council members are voting on a new mask ordinance that would last another 61 days.
The draft ordinance will be up for first and final reading at Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance says the penalty would be a misdemeanor for not wearing a mask, which is a more serious crime than it was before. But Monday, the Police, Judicial and Legal committee voted to recommend to Council that mask violations remain civil penalties. So, the town council will discuss this further before voting on it.
Also, mask requirements for children under 12 could now be at the discretion of the parent or guardian.
The emergency meeting will be at 1 p.m.
And if the council approves the ordinance, it will go into effect immediately.
