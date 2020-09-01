761 new cases of COVID-19, and 37 additional deaths confirmed

By Ray Rivera | September 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 4:13 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with 37 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,116, probable cases to 1,730, confirmed deaths to 2,626, and 131 probable deaths.

DHEC officials also announced that this week they will begin providing twice-weekly reports on the number COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools in the state.

“This school reporting will include for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage on Tuesday and Friday afternoons,” state health officials said on Tuesday.”The first reports will be available this Friday, Sep. 4.”

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,018,379
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 3,396
Percent Positive in latest test results 22.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,766 66
Berkeley County 4,800 77
Charleston County 13,956 223
Colleton County 889 38
Dorchester County 3,571 75
Georgetown County 1,686 36
Orangeburg County 2,825 99
Williamsburg County 1,180 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:

COVID-19-Case-and-Probable-... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:

COVID-19-Deaths_9.1.2020.pdf by Live 5 News



