761 new cases of COVID-19, and 37 additional deaths confirmed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with 37 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,116, probable cases to 1,730, confirmed deaths to 2,626, and 131 probable deaths.
DHEC officials also announced that this week they will begin providing twice-weekly reports on the number COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools in the state.
“This school reporting will include for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage on Tuesday and Friday afternoons,” state health officials said on Tuesday.”The first reports will be available this Friday, Sep. 4.”
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:
