Police arrest 5 on multiple charges after shots fired into home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested three adults and two juveniles after responding to a report of shots fired into a home Monday night.
Cordell Johnson, 45; Cordell Johnson, 18; and Cordera Lingard, 20; and two juvenile suspects are all charged with eight counts of attempted murder, and charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Adair Street where the shooting incident was reported and spotted a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed, an incident report states. A witness told police the vehicle, a silver Dodge van, was the vehicle from which the shots had been fired, the report states.
Police stopped the vehicle and detained the five occupants.
The report states once the vehicle was stopped, officers saw several shell casings, determined to be 9mm shell casings, in plain view inside the vehicle. Police say they found two 9mm handguns on Meeting Street Road in the exact path the officer saw the vehicle take in fleeing the scene.
The home was struck several times by gunfire. Eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but none was injured, police say.
The Johnsons and Lingard were taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and the two juveniles, whose names were not released, were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
