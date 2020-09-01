Lowcountry program that strengthens families and teaches new skills goes virtual

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A free program offered in the Lowcountry called the Strengthening Families Program is now taking place virtually through various organizations. In Dorchester County, the Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission facilities it.
Prevention director with the commission, Chris Rollison, says parent and children grow bonds and trust through the program.
“It just teaches them skills to increase parental involvement, communication skills, family organization,” Rollinson said. “They learned family meetings and how to process that and how to facilitate that so they can all be on the same page.”
Parents say their relationships with their children have improved and unifies families overall. The Strengthening Families Program has 14 sessions and usually takes place in-person alongside other families, but now it’s a virtual format.
Families with children between the ages of 6 and 11 can participate.
The program incorporates family fellowship time over meals and breaks out into separate learning sessions for children and adults. After that they come together to work on their skills.
Participant and now facilitator of the program Danielle Gardner says the program helped her look at life differently.
“It really came at a very challenging time in my life because my cancer. I’m a cancer survivor, but I experienced cancer twice,” Gardner said. “It came back while I was in the program.”
Gardner completed the program with her daughter and says she loved it as well and they both looked forward to coming back each week. She says it’s a blessing to now teach other families. She says the program taught her about structure.
“They make it interesting to where you’re not afraid to be vulnerable about certain things, because a lot of times when you’re dealing with things in your household, you don’t want people in your business because you’re afraid of being judged,” Gardner said. “One thing about this program is like a no judgment zone.”
She says families can often relate and they can help each other with what they might be dealing with.
The program was originally created in 1982 for parents who were in alcohol or drug recovery, but the skills being taught are universal and sessions are open to all families.
“Every family struggles, it doesn’t matter again what the family dynamics look like, every family struggles, every young person has their trials and tribulations and every parent wants to know that they are not alone,” Rollinson said.
Gardner is also a facilitator for Parent Talk which is an a new program that unites graduates of the Strengthening Families Program. Graduates of the program were looking for ways to stay connected.
Garnder says she is thankful for the Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission and the Carolina Teen Center for finding the resources to make Parent Talk possible. She says she works alongside two other facilitators with the new program.
