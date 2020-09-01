Reward offered in case of Murrells Inlet man found dead under home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A reward is being offered in the case of a missing Murrells Inlet man who was later found dead under his home.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, the family of Hubert Clodfelter is offering $8,000 “for answers into the death of their father,” plus an additional $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.
Clodfelter was originally reported missing out of Georgetown County back in March 2019.
About two months later, in May 2019, Clodfelter’s body was found under his beach home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park by his wife, Irene Clodfelter.
“The defendant [Irene Clodfelter], believing that her son was responsible for this crime, attempted to conceal this crime by wrapping the victim’s body in plastic and wrapping tape around the plastic,” arrest warrants state.
Investigators allege Irene Clodfelter then left her husband’s body under the porch and left the area.
Irene Clodfelter was subsequently charged with accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains.
The desecration of human remains charge was later dismissed in September 2019 due to lack of evidence.
However, Irene Clodfelter still faces the accessory after the fact to murder charge in Horry County, as well as two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County, online court records show.
A trial date has not been set.
If you have any information on the death of Hubert Clodfelter, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can also submit a tip online here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.