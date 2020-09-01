SC man accused of sexually assaulting child at family gathering

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man faces felony charges after police say he forced a girl away from a family gathering and sexually assaulted her.
Jose Perez, 24, was arrested at the party, which happened Sunday on Redhaven Road in Gilbert, deputies said. That’s just off Augusta Highway near Priceville Road.
Deputies arrived at the party as it was still happening and witnesses told them Perez forced the child into a van, where he assaulted her.
He also sexually assaulted the girl in a truck on the property, Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Perez faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11-years-old and kidnapping.
“Everything in this case happened at the same location,” Koon said. “The kidnapping charge stems from Perez forcing the child into the two vehicles, restricting her movements and holding her against her will.”
Perez is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A judge denied his bond.
