Shelby Rogers advances to the 2nd round at the US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers advanced to the 2nd round at the US Open on Monday night with a straight sets win over Russian Irina Khromacheva, 6-2, 6-2.
Rogers was as close to dominant as she’s been in a long time racking up 6 aces to 0 double faults and 28 winners compared to just 12 unforced errors.
It marks the first win at the Open for Rogers since 2017 and improves her record in the tournament all-time to 7-6. It’s also her first win at any major since the first round of the French Open in 2019.
Rogers best outing at the US Open came in 2017 and 2015 when she reached the 3rd round. She’ll match that this week if she can advance through the 2nd round where she’ll meet 11th seeded Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.
