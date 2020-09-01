Sullivan’s Island lifts restrictions on chairs, coolers on the beach

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island has lifted its restrictions on chairs, coolers and shade devices on the beach following a council meeting Tuesday evening.
Since May, town authorities have handed out about 380 citations to people for using chairs, coolers or shade devices on the beach, which was restricted under the now rescinded COVID-19 emergency ordinance.
The majority of the citations were for chairs on the beach, while infractions increased by nearly 70 percent in July and August as compared to May and June.
Last week, a group demanded the elimination of emergency restrictions on Sullivan’s Island which included chairs on the beach.
The Charleston Beach Foundation sent letters to Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neill and town council members, as well as to Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin and city council members requesting all beach and parking emergency restrictions should be eliminated or be allowed to expire on or before Sept. 14.
The group had said that the Sullivan’s Island rule on prohibiting visitors to have a beach chair on the beach discriminated against people, including the elderly, who for health reasons need a chair.
