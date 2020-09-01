Very hot start to September across the Lowcountry!

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 15 continues to move away from the Southeast coast with a slight chance of becoming a tropical storm briefly before fading away by the second half of the week. Elsewhere, a strong tropical wave over the central Caribbean may develop briefly before moving into Central America later this week. This should have no impacts on the US. We’ll also watch a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa which may slowly develop toward the week. Regardless, this is weeks away from the U.S. if it were to ever make it completely across the Atlantic Ocean.