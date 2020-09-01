Very hot start to September across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a very hot stretch of weather here as we kick off the month of September! We expect a sunny, hot and humid day today with only a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 105°. This hot stretch of weather will continue through at least Friday before a cold front tries to move into our area for our Labor Day weekend. This will increase the chance of showers and storms which may bring the temperatures down into the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.
TROPICS: Tropical Depression 15 continues to move away from the Southeast coast with a slight chance of becoming a tropical storm briefly before fading away by the second half of the week. Elsewhere, a strong tropical wave over the central Caribbean may develop briefly before moving into Central America later this week. This should have no impacts on the US. We’ll also watch a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa which may slowly develop toward the week. Regardless, this is weeks away from the U.S. if it were to ever make it completely across the Atlantic Ocean.
TODAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
THURSDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
FRIDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.
