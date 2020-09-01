‘We’ve lost two precious people’: Community holds vigil for slain Georgetown Co. father, stepdaughter

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A vigil will be held for the father and stepdaughter who were killed in a double shooting in Georgetown County last week.
The community gathered at Anderson Body Shop on Georgetown Highway to honor Laura Anderson and Nick Wall.
“We’ve lost two precious people and our community mourns,” said the pastor of the church that Wall and Anderson attended.
The event was hosted by members of the family, a day after a public memorial was held for Anderson in Georgetown.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘It’s just devastating’: Mother deals with tragedy after husband, daughter shot, killed in Georgetown Co.
- Bond denied for man accused of killing man, stepdaughter following fight over car crash in Georgetown Co.
- SCHP: Suspect caused crash before allegedly gunning down father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co.
Anderson and Wall were both killed on Aug. 24 when an altercation caused by a traffic crash resulted in gunfire, according to authorities.
Tysheem Walters III was arrested in connection to the incident and is charged with two counts of murder, among other charges.
It wasn’t only just family and friends who attended the vigil, but also complete strangers came to honor Wall and Anderson.
“People we know people we don’t know. Friends, Family, the outpouring has been awesome,” said Nick’s wife and Laura’s mother, Kimberly Wall.
But as many are left trying to make sense of the tragedy, Anderson and Wall’s loved ones will remember how the two lived their lives, and the mark they left on this world.
“Nick was always smiling. He was always a happy person. I’ve never seen him down or sad. He was always just fun and enjoying life,” said Erica Lambert, a family friend.
“Laura she was like a light to the world. She smiled, her smile was contagious. She was just sweet and just friendly to everyone and cared for everyone,” family friend, Beverly Thompson said.
Meanwhile, Walters remains in jail. His next court date is set for Oct. 2.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.