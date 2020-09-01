Woman arrested in North Charleston stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond at $40,000 for a woman arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a reported stabbing in North Charleston.
Tiesha Monique Brown, 27, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.
Police responded just before midnight Monday to the 1900 block of Irving Street where the incident was reported. An incident report states officers encountered Brown standing outside the home with what appeared to be blood on her but was not injured in any way. Inside the home, they found the victim who they say was suffering from a deep cut to his left shoulder blade and was bleeding from cuts on the left side of his head.
The victim told police Brown picked him up from work and they got into an argument. Police said he eventually got out of the vehicle with a glass Corona bottle in his hand and started to walk back to his home when the argument turned into a fight. The victim said he dropped the bottle, which shattered in the intersection, and Brown then used a piece of the glass as a weapon, the report states.
Brown told police when the victim got out of the car, he dropped the bottle and it shattered, and that he grabbed her by the neck, choking her. She said she pushed him off of her and he fell onto the glass and was cut, the report states. She told police she had blood on her because the victim pulled her down and began to strangle her on the ground.
Police noted in the incident report they saw no marks around Brown’s neck. She also told police about bruises on her arms which she blamed on the fight, but police said in the report the bruises appeared to be from an earlier incident.
EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment.
Brown was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
