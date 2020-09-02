Charleston area home sales boom amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Records in the housing market are being broken one by one. In July, around 2,400 homes were sold in the Charleston region shattering the old record at the expense of early expectations of the housing market.
No one could have expected the housing market to boom at the same time the economy was just starting to recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
Charleston Trident Association of Realtors numbers show July’s sales surpassed last year’s by 32 percent.
“We have had record-breaking sales for the last 14 out of 15 weeks,” said CTAR president Bobette Fisher. “We hit an all-time low 20 weeks ago during the onset of the COVID crisis, and then after that we began bouncing back.”
While the Charleston area was already growing at a substantial rate, the pandemic may have helped increase demand and drive people to finally decide to pull the trigger on a move.
“What seems to be happening is people are taking a look at their lifestyle. We find a lot of people are wanting to experience a lifestyle change,” Fisher said. “People really want to be in Charleston. I think they have been thinking about Charleston or a southern city for a long time.”
Another driving factor is incredibly low interest rates.
Fisher says right now rates are below 3 percent, but that is not the only element working in Charleston’s favor.
“In addition to low interest rates, we have very low property taxes here,” Fisher said. “Someone coming into this area is going to spend $2,400 a year on property taxes, and they were spending $2,400 a month on property taxes.”
Fisher says a lot of people buying homes right now are coming from places like Ohio, New Jersey, and other northern states.
There is a concern the market is not going to be able to turn over enough homes to keep back inflation. Median price has already increase about 5 percent since last year.
“One thing we are dealing with is the very low inventory that we have,” Fisher said. “In order for this to be an equal buyer’s market and seller’s market we would need to have an additional 9,400 properties available for sale. Currently, our inventory is less than 3,600 properties and that is very, very low. We have very high demand and very low supply, but people are still coming here.”
While there is need for homes in every price range, Fisher says affordable housing is the biggest problem.
“We need to be able to accommodate our service workers, our teachers, our police force, our firemen,” Fisher said. “We need to help those folks out and find some ways to provide affordable housing in this community.”
The average price of a home sold in July was $305,000 in the Charleston region.
