Charleston hit-and-run victim: ‘He just left me for dead’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley man who was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver is asking for help to find the person who hit him.
Two weeks after a hospital stay that included surgery, David Schulman says he is still in pain and requires the use of a walker to get around.
Schulman says he was heading home from his job around one a.m. on August 15.
Charleston police say when Schulman got to the intersection of Savannah Highway and Skylark Drive, another driver turned and smashed into Schulman’s moped, throwing him into the roadway.
“I remember being upside down and then I remember bouncing and rolling over, and I believe I was in the middle of the intersection,” Schulman said Wednesday. “Honestly I don’t know where I landed.”
Police say the other driver left the scene. Schulman suffered fractures to his leg and other serious injuries.
“And he just left me for dead,” Schulman said. “He had no idea whether I was alive or not or whether I was going to survive.”
Schulman says had he not been wearing a helmet the outcome could have been a lot worse.
“I would probably be dead, I think that’s the one thing that did save my life,” he said.
Police have not been able to identify the make or model of the car that struck Schulman.
He wants the driver to come forward.
“I would like to think that I am compassionate enough to say don’t throw the book at him but at the same I’m a firm believer that this is a felony and he should be punished to the maximum of the law,” Schulman said.
Anyone with information should call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.