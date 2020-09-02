GRAPHIC: High-speed chase ends with arrests on Ina Road, I-10 in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high-speed chase in Tucson ended with the arrest of at least two people late Tuesday, Sept. 1.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling too slow on eastbound Interstate 10 around 7:30 p.m.
The black SUV refused to stop and started speeding toward Tucson.
Troopers spiked the vehicle’s tires and the SUV continued on its rims before a trooper used the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on Ina Road.
According to DPS, two people were taken into custody. One was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
No traffic was interrupted during the event.
A Facebook Live that appears to be from the chase was posted on social media, and appears below:
The investigation is ongoing.
