Heat index approaching 110° over the next several days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot weather continues across the Lowcountry today! We expect another sunny, hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values between 105-110° this afternoon. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated! A few isolated showers and storms are possible but will likely be pretty spotty today. We’re watching a cold front that could increase the rain chance, and drop the temperatures a few degrees, over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday.
TROPICS: Despite Tropical Storm’s Nana and Omar being in the Atlantic Basin, there are no concerns for the Lowcountry as we head into our Labor Day weekend. We’ll watch a few tropical waves off the coast of Africa this weekend. Slow development is possible. IF something develops near Africa, it would take several weeks for it to make it to the United States.
TODAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
THURSDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.
FRIDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
