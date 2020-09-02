Heat index approaching 110° over the next several days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot weather continues across the Lowcountry today! We expect another sunny, hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values between 105-110° this afternoon. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated! A few isolated showers and storms are possible but will likely be pretty spotty today. We’re watching a cold front that could increase the rain chance, and drop the temperatures a few degrees, over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday.