Karen Pence visits Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

By Ann McGill and Live 5 Web Staff | September 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 4:49 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second lady of the United States spent about two hours Wednesday at Charleston’s VA hospital.

Karen Pence, who leads a task force focusing on suicide prevention among Veterans, visited the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Pence says that as the mother of a military son, the well-being of Veterans is very important to her.

Her visit to the facility began with a tour of the Hall of Heroes, which features portraits of Lowcountry Veterans.

She then learned about a non-invasive treatment used to help Veterans who battle depression.

Pence says on average, about 20 Veterans a day commit suicide and she wants to do what she can to stop the tragedy.

President Donald Trump implemented the task force Pence leads.

