Mt. Pleasant mayor on failed mask ordinance: ‘We will get this fixed’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie implied on his Twitter account Wednesday that the fight to renew a mask ordinance is not over.
Mount Pleasant Town Council failed to pass a new mask ordinance Tuesday after the previous ordinance expired. The new ordinance failed to pass with a 5-4 vote because at least six members, making up a super-majority, would have had to vote for its passage.
On his Twitter account, Haynie said he had “already heard concerns” from both Mount Pleasant hospitals, physicians and residents as well as “a local global health consultant and research fellow at Oxford.”
“We will get this fixed,” the post ended.
The most recent ordinance requiring face coverings expired on Sunday. The extended version would have tightened mask rules, including making not wearing a mask a misdemeanor.
The town’s resolution, which supports wearing face masks and was adopted in July, remains in effect.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.