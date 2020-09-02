Petition urges city to fully reopen Charleston Farmers Market to all vendors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A petition to fully reopen the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square has been gaining signatures.
During a normal year, more than 100 vendors would be selling their locally, hand-made goods and services every Saturday morning April through November. However, the pandemic shutdown one of their main sources of business.
The Charleston Farmers Market did not open this past April as scheduled. Instead, it’s been operating as an “essentials only” market from the parking lot of Joe Riley Stadium since July.
Only four vendors are currently allowed.
The essentials-only format features farmer and grower vendors exclusively, and officials say no prepared food vendors, entertainment or other activities will be allowed.
City officials have said limiting the setup is primarily to get people in and out and everyone is required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
However, other entrepreneurs are hoping the city can fully reopen the market, so they don’t miss out on sales ahead of the vital holiday season.
“This is not just about saving these small businesses,” the petition states. “This is about supporting local families who have made this event happen for the past 30 years. We are asking the City of Charleston to include all vendors and to bring CFM back to Marion Square, on Saturday mornings, where it belongs. Keeping our market closed while indoor venues are open is not going to curb the spread of the virus, if anything they should be closed and we should be open, safely distanced outside and lifting up the local economy as this market was designed to!”
