Petition urges city to fully reopen Charleston Farmers Market to all vendors

“This is not just about saving these small businesses,” the petition states. “This is about supporting local families who have made this event happen for the past 30 years. We are asking the City of Charleston to include all vendors and to bring CFM back to Marion Square, on Saturday mornings, where it belongs. Keeping our market closed while indoor venues are open is not going to curb the spread of the virus, if anything they should be closed and we should be open, safely distanced outside and lifting up the local economy as this market was designed to!”