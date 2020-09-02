S.C. reports 601 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

S.C. reports 601 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with 45 probable cases. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | September 2, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 2:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with 45 probable cases.

The agency reported 26 additional deaths and 11 probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652, and 142 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,023,083
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 3,063
Percent Positive in latest test results 19.6%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,785 67
Berkeley County 4,815 78
Charleston County 13,997 225
Colleton County 893 38
Dorchester County 3,571 77
Georgetown County 1,691 36
Orangeburg County 2,832 100
Williamsburg County 1,184 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Wednesday are below:

COVID-19-Case-and-Probable-... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Wednesday are below:

Deaths_9_2_2020.pdf by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.