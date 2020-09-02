S.C. reports 601 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with 45 probable cases.
The agency reported 26 additional deaths and 11 probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652, and 142 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Wednesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Wednesday are below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.