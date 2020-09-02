SC Senators hold special session to address election laws as absentee ballot demand soars

Nine weeks before election day, Cramer says counties around the Lowcountry are seeing a record number of requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Charleston County says they have received 48,600 requests, while 35,000 applications have already been returned. Dorchester County Elections Director Todd Billman says his county has received almost 9,700 requests and 5,700 have already been returned. He says he expects the county to reach 7,500 by October. Representatives from Berkeley County say they have received more than 15,000 requests and almost 9,700 applications have been returned.