Shelby Rogers pulls off upset to advance to 3rd round of US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 3rd round of the US Open.
The Lowcountry native upset the 11-seed Elena Rybackina in straight sets on Wednesday, 7-5 and 6-1.
It marks the 3rd time in her career that Rogers has reached this point at the major. She lost in the 3rd round in both 2015 and 2017.
Rogers got off to a quick start in the 1st set building a 4-1 lead in the first 12 minutes of action. Rybackina would fight back to tie things up at 5 before Rogers broke back and served out to take the set.
In the 2nd set, Rogers got off to another big lead but this time didn’t let up.
Rogers will play in the 3rd round on Friday.
