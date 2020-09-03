Bulldogs Place Three on STATS Preseason All-America Teams

Rainey enters his final season after putting together one of the best seasons by a quarterback in school history. He accounted for a school-record 30 touchdowns and became just the second signal caller in school history to rush for and throw for at least 10 touchdowns in the same season. He finished the year by rushing for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 13 touchdown passes tied for the seventh most in a single season, and are the most since the 2008 season. Rainey is also the first quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season since Bart Blanchard in 2008. Rainey rushed for a touchdown in nine of the 11 games played, including three rushing touchdowns against Elon, Samford and VMI. He also threw for a touchdown in nine games, including throwing two touchdown passes against Samford and Chattanooga. All in all, Rainey ran for and threw for a touchdown in eight games during the season.