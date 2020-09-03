Cainhoy subdivision seeks final approval for over 100 new homes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Technical Review Committee is voting on the final approval of a new subdivision in Cainhoy that would be the largest in the area.
The Wando Village would be the first of many subdivisions in Cainhoy, and Charleston City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says this area is the last area within city limits that can and will grow.
“This is a large area which goes from the existing urbanized part of The City Charleston in Daniel Island, all the way out to our urban growth boundary,” Lindsey said. “So, as Cainhoy grows, it will grow out to that urban growth boundary, out to the urban forest, and stop.”
Just off Highway 41, The Wando Village subdivision will consist of 117 new homes and additional roadways near the Wando River, Lindsey said.
City leaders believe that over the next 20 years, not only will this area is grow quickly, but they are also expecting major improvements to Clements Ferry Road, Lindsey said.
Some of these areas are already under construction, and Lindsey said major investments have already been placed in the overall infrastructure of the Cainhoy area.
City leaders say the city has been anticipating the development of this area since the 1990s, and if this project is approved at Thursday’s meeting, crews could start construction in three to four months.
