Charleston Fire crews respond to downtown gas leak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gas leak reported in downtown Charleston Thursday morning forced some residents to evacuate their homes while others were sheltering in place.
The Charleston Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak reported on Chalmers Street. Firefighters say contractors working in the area struck a gas line.
Crews with Dominion Energy are on the way to the scene.
Chalmers street is closed between Church and Meeting Streets so that crews can secure the leak and repair the line.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.