Deputies arrest Lowcountry man accused of child sex crimes

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 7:33 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of child sex crimes.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Ronald Edward Humphries on Wednesday.

He’s charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree assault and battery.

Arrest affidavits state that in January of 2016 Humphries conducted a full body massage on a naked 15-year-old victim at a home in Ravenel, and inappropriately touched the victim.

Then on February of 2017, authorities said Humphries touched a 17-year-old victim inappropriately at the same home in Ravenel. Affidavits state the victim repeatedly told Humphries she did not want him to touch her.

