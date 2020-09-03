Deputies arrest Lowcountry man accused of child sex crimes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of child sex crimes.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Ronald Edward Humphries on Wednesday.
He’s charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree assault and battery.
Arrest affidavits state that in January of 2016 Humphries conducted a full body massage on a naked 15-year-old victim at a home in Ravenel, and inappropriately touched the victim.
Then on February of 2017, authorities said Humphries touched a 17-year-old victim inappropriately at the same home in Ravenel. Affidavits state the victim repeatedly told Humphries she did not want him to touch her.
