Dog recovering, cyclist killed in Savannah Hwy. accident during trek from New York to Florida

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A dog is continuing to recover after she and her owner, who died in the accident, were struck by a vehicle on Savannah Highway as they were making their way on a bicycle and trailer from New York to Florida.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 36-year-old Kristopher Cotton from New York who died on Monday in the accident on the 7600 block of Savannah Highway in Adams Run.
Officials with the Charleston Animal Society said Cotton was traveling with his dog, Ava, who rode in a small trailer attached to the back of his bike.
According to CAS officials, Cotton’s mother is making arrangements to have her son’s ashes and Ava brought back to New York. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family to help pay for expenses.
Ava, a seven-year-old brown lab mix, was brought to Charleston Animal Society for emergency medical treatment following the accident.
“She suffered severe lacerations, a broken jaw and brain swelling from the accident,” said Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Care Leigh Jamison, DVM. “We got Ava stabilized and then took her to Veterinary Specialty Care to help with her more severe injuries, especially the cerebral edema.”
CAS officials said once Ava’s brain swelling went down, she was brought back to Charleston Animal Society for continued lifesaving care until she can reunite with her family.
“We are going to do everything we can to make sure this family is taken care of,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CFRE, CAWA. “We are heartbroken for Kristopher’s family and are reaching out to our community partners to help the Cottons through this tragedy.”
“Ava’s medical expenses are significant. Charleston Animal Society’s Medical Fund (Toby’s Fund) is covering the costs, thanks to donor support,” CAS officials said. “At this same time, two other dogs in unrelated cases were also hit by cars and are receiving intensive care at Charleston Animal Society. If you would like to contribute to save Ava and animals like her, please visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate.”
