FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for parts of Lowcountry

In the tropics, Nana has made landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the coast of Belize. Omar holds onto tropical depression status as it battles strong shear. Neither system will impact the U.S. We are watching three other potential tropical systems. One area is located in the middle of the Atlantic and has a low-end chance of development. An area will move closer to this region and possibly interact with this disturbance. This second area has a high-end chance of development in the next 5 days. The next named storm would be called Paulette. Our eyes are also on a tropical wave expected to move off the coast of Africa. Al areas are too far out to tell if they would have a chance at impacting the U.S.