FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 90s this afternoon. These temps paired with the humidity will make it feel like 110 - 113 degrees! Take breaks regularly if you work outdoors and stay hydrated. This advisory will last until the 7 o’clock hour and included Charleston, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown counties. Another advisory is possible tomorrow. High pressure will be in control of the forecast the next couple of days. A cold front will be approaching from the west this weekend and increase the chance for showers and storms into Labor Day. Temperatures by the weekend look cooler, in the mid/upper 80s, with mornings in the low 70s starting Sunday!
In the tropics, Nana has made landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the coast of Belize. Omar holds onto tropical depression status as it battles strong shear. Neither system will impact the U.S. We are watching three other potential tropical systems. One area is located in the middle of the Atlantic and has a low-end chance of development. An area will move closer to this region and possibly interact with this disturbance. This second area has a high-end chance of development in the next 5 days. The next named storm would be called Paulette. Our eyes are also on a tropical wave expected to move off the coast of Africa. Al areas are too far out to tell if they would have a chance at impacting the U.S.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine with dangerous heat possible; HIGH: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm; LOW: 78.
TOMORROW: Dangerous heat possible, staying dry; HIGH: 97.
SATURDAY: Not as hot, slight chance for shower and storm; HIGH: 91.
SUNDAY: A few showers and an isolated storm possible; HIGH: 86.
LABOR DAY: Isolated shower and storm possible; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
