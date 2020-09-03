Heat advisory in effect through 7 p.m. for several Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for four Lowcountry counties where heat indices will likely surpass 110 degrees Thursday.
The heat advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. and continue through 7 a.m. Thursday for Charleston, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.
Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said heat index values could reach as high as 113 degrees.
The combination of high temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay inside an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine and check on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Those who work or spend time outside during a heat advisory should take extra precautions:
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. A heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.