‘I sincerely hope they reconsider:’ Doctor concerned after Mt. Pleasant decision to end mask mandate

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The battle over whether or not masks will be required in the Town of Mount Pleasant is not over.
Mount Pleasant Town Council failed to pass a new mask ordinance Tuesday after the previous ordinance expired. The new ordinance failed to pass with a 5-4 vote because at least six members, making up a super-majority, would have had to vote for its passage.
On his Twitter account, Haynie said he had “already heard concerns” from both Mount Pleasant hospitals, physicians and residents as well as “a local global health consultant and research fellow at Oxford.”
“We will get this fixed,” the post ended.
Live 5 News spoke with Dr. Robert Oliverio at Roper St. Francis Healthcare who called the decision to end the mandate “misguided.”
“We are now in a period of time where there’s not a lot of COVID in the community. And I think part of that reason is because we learned our lesson after Memorial Day, and people masked up,” Oliverio said. “And it worked. Why you would change that now? I have no idea.”
Last month, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist said recent data indicated mask ordinances across the state are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While the governor’s orders require masks in gyms, theaters and restaurants, people in Mt. Pleasant now do not have to wear them in other businesses.
“Frankly, I’m concerned that it’s not just going to make COVID worse, but it’s going to hurt business iin Mount Pleasant,” Oliverio said. “I sincerely hope that they reconsider.”
A petition was started to reinstate that mandate that Haynie signed and shared. He says council will vote again on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the next council meeting.
It will need five votes to pass.
