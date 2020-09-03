Judge rules that Kanye West is off Virginia’s ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Circuit Court Judge has ruled that rapper Kanye West will be removed from the ballot as a presidential candidate in Virginia.
The decision came after an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case and Attorney General Mark Herring accused the West camp of acting fraudulently to get on the ballot.
“Their signatures are obtained by being told they were doing one thing and then their signature was used for another purpose,” said Justin Sheldon, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “So their testimony was if they had actually been told what they were going to be used for, they definitely would not have been signing these pieces of paper.”
The suit alleged that 11 of West’s 13 electors are invalid and asked the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots. The judge agreed and said the electors were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.
The firm behind the lawsuit is tied to several prominent Democrats.
No comment from the state’s republican party and we’ve not heard back from the state’s Democratic Party.
