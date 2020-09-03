Judge sentences Myrtle Beach man for selling drugs that led to man’s overdose, death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is heading to federal prison after he admitted to selling drugs that led to a man’s death.
A federal judge sentenced 22-year-old Caleb Sexton on Wednesday to 15 years in prison.
“These cases are too common in our state, and we will continue to swiftly and severely prosecute those who push drugs that kill others,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. “This case is another example of the impressive work from our joint federal, and state partners, and in particular the local task force designed to disrupt and dismantle the flow of deadly opioids into the Myrtle Beach area.”
Sexton pleaded guilty back in February to distributing fentanyl and heroin which resulted in death and serious bodily injury.
Documents show that Sexton distributed a quantity of heroin and fentanyl to Chase Hutchinson on March 12, 2019, which resulted in Hutchinson’s overdose and death.
The death led to an investigation into Sexton where a confidential source bought drugs from the suspect on multiple occasions.
He was arrested following the investigation on April 16, 2019.
“Let it be known that those who bring this poison into our community and threaten the lives of those who live, visit and work in our great State will be held accountable,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “We will not stand by and let this happen. We will be intentional in our actions and we will not rest.”
The case was investigated by the DEA, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department and with the assistance of the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge released this statement about the sentencing, saying he’s happy to see closure on a case that many worked so hard on:
The Horry County Coroner’s Office is pleased to announce the resolution of a case that has been very dear to us and many of our local law enforcement partners. On March 14th, 2019, the body of Chase Hutchison was discovered in his car in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall, the victim of a fatal overdose. We have heard cases of drug possession and distribution labeled “victimless crimes.” We disagree.
Chase was a 22 year old autistic man. He wanted the things that everyone wants: a sense of belonging, friends to spend time with playing video games. Chase believed Caleb Sexton was his friend. Today, Sexton stands convicted of dealing Chase a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl. On September 2, 2020, Caleb Sexton was sentenced in Federal Court to 188 months in prison.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office is honored to have partnered with Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, the DEA, and the US Attorney’s Office in seeking justice for Chase. We think the message is clear: We will bring together the full power of our collective resources to hold accountable those who would bring dangerous drugs into our Horry County Community. Today, we honor the life of Chase Hutchison and continue to support his family
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.