Last chance for public comment on new Daniel Island hotel

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders say they will be voting to approve a new hotel with plans to be built on Daniel Island.
City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says city leaders will be voting on whether or not to build a new Courtyard Marriott with 113 rooms on Daniel Island, Thursday.
Plans for the new hotel have designated a location near I-526, at the intersection of River Landing Drive and Fairchild Street, for the new hotel, Lindsey says.
Although this is not a prime destination for tourists, Lindsey says city leaders believe it will be beneficial to the working professionals.
The project has been in the works for years Lindsey says, but 9 a.m. Thursday is the last time city leaders plan to hear from the public before giving the developers the go ahead.
Lindsey says there are not enough hotels in the area and because of its proximity to the airport, this hotel is going to be necessary for people coming on business trips to the island.
“We think this is one that’s going to be especially used by business travelers,” Lindsey said. “It is located relatively close to the airport. And with many many office projects that exist, and the many jobs that exist on Daniel Island, this is really going to benefit the professionals who work there.”
If the project is approved at the meeting, Lindsey says construction is expected to start in the next three months.
