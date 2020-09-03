LIVE: Pawleys Island mayor under fire over Facebook post to meet with reporters

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 3, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 1:53 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Pawleys Island will speak with reporters Thursday afternoon, a week after some accused him of posting “racially-insensitive” remarks on Facebook.

Mayor Brian Henry will hold that meeting at 2 p.m.

Henry commented on a recent Georgetown shooting that left a father and his stepdaughter dead and one other person wounded. In the now-deleted Facebook post, Henry allegedly said that because a black man was accused of shooting white people, there was no outrage.

A Moncks Corner man faces charges in the shooting. Investigators say a traffic accident led to the fatal incident.

Some called for Henry’s resignation because of the post, which also referred to the group Black Lives Matter as a “terror organization.”

Henry, and his wife, Sassy, own Palmetto Cheese and some have also called for a boycott of that company.

