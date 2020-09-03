New $6 million fire station expansion in Mount Pleasant

“This will allow our personnel to perform training evaluations at the fire station which will increase efficiency and reduce fuel costs for travel off-site as personnel are also mandated to train on firefighting skills two hours each shift,” Oliverius said. While crews are operating out of a temporary station at 1355 Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, Oliverius says the new station, less than a quarter mile from the temporary site, will open in Jan. 2021.