New $6 million fire station expansion in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new fire station is under construction in an area of Mount Pleasant that’s seen much recent growth.
Project manager and Deputy Fire Chief Craig K. Oliverius says a renovation and expansion was much needed for Station #4 on Six Mile Road. When the station was originally built, he says this area of town was much more rural.
“The former station was almost 30 years old and did not meet the needs of our firefighters or citizens when considering the town standard to deliver excellent customer service,” Oliverius said.
That’s why the station was demolished in March to undergo a complete $6 million makeover, he said.
Currently under construction, the new station will include a new three-apparatus bay, which Oliverius says will have space for two fire trucks and one Battalion Chief vehicle. Additionally, he says it will feature a drive-thru bay for vehicles to pull through to improve departure time.
Oliverius says that Station #4 will be almost twice as big as the old station. At over 10,000 square feet he says the new firehouse will have 11 sleeping rooms, a fitness center, and additional office space for Battalion Chiefs and other staff.
Located at the center of the town, Oliverius says the station will serve as Mount Pleasant’s logistics facility for daily uniforms and personal protective equipment, while also housing a personal protective equipment laundry.
The Fire Chief says the station is designed with “hot/warm/cold zone philosophies,” taking into consideration potential carcinogen travel by maintaining decontamination areas for firefighters.
Inside the apparatus bay, he says they will have training props to assist with search and rescue, fire hose deployment, ground ladder training, and confined space and technical rescue.
“This will allow our personnel to perform training evaluations at the fire station which will increase efficiency and reduce fuel costs for travel off-site as personnel are also mandated to train on firefighting skills two hours each shift,” Oliverius said. While crews are operating out of a temporary station at 1355 Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, Oliverius says the new station, less than a quarter mile from the temporary site, will open in Jan. 2021.
