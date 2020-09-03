Police: North Charleston man shot in face while driving vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are investigating the shooting of a man who was was shot in the face while driving.
Police say the victim said he was returning from a convenience store at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot driving down Alton Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they say the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to the left cheek and was transported by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina.
The victim said he slowed down before turning into his driveway, but was afraid to exit the vehicle due to a previous robbery, an incident report stated.
The incident report continued that the victim said one man was in an empty lot across the street from his house when the man began shooting at him from behind a gate.
When police canvased the surrounding area they say they found shell casings in the yard across the street and bullet holes in the back of the victim’s vehicle.
The incident report states that a first suspect was identified and was wearing the same clothes as described by the victim. A second suspect had not been identified by the victim, but police say the man was found in possession of a small amount of green plant material, suspected to be marijuana, which was submitted for destruction.
Both suspects were released on the scene, while officers went to MUSC to retrieve sworn statements from the victim and a witness, the incident report states.
North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says the two men are no longer under investigation and detectives continue to investigate the incident.
