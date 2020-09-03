RCSD looking for missing 14-year-old from Chapin who needs medication

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing teenager who doesn’t have medication she needs.
Carly Sederbaum, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in the Chapin area.
Her family is new to the area and says Sederbaum doesn’t have any known friends in Richland County. They haven’t heard from her.
Sederbaum is 5-foot 2-inches tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies said. She needs medication, but does not have it with her.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, purple and black camouflage pants and white “Vans” sneakers.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
