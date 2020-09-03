S.C. reports 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,084 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 161 reported across Lowcountry counties.
Thursday’s report also included 29 probable cases, 12 deaths and 1 probable death attributable to COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119,822 probable cases to 1,874, confirmed deaths to 2,667, and 140 probable deaths.
The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.