S.C. reports 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

S.C. reports 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,084 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 161 reported across Lowcountry counties. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | September 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 2:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,084 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 161 reported across Lowcountry counties.

Thursday’s report also included 29 probable cases, 12 deaths and 1 probable death attributable to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119,822 probable cases to 1,874, confirmed deaths to 2,667, and 140 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,033,762
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,560
Percent Positive in latest test results 16.5%

The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,823 67
Berkeley County 4,830 78
Charleston County 14,073 225
Colleton County 900 38
Dorchester County 3,593 78
Georgetown County 1,700 36
Orangeburg County 2,840 101
Williamsburg County 1,188 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:

COVID-Death-Summary_9-3-202... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.