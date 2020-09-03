State’s new unemployment claims drop slightly from previous week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce said 5,019 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits over the past week that ended Saturday.
That represents a drop of 505 from the previous week, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
Charleston had the third highest number of new claims last week, with 346 filings, behind Richland County’s 467 and Greenville County’s 462.
SCDEW measures the number of new claims each week. Over the past 24 weeks, the total number of initial claims rose to 730,247.
The agency past paid out more than $3.91 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits.
