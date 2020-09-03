Sykes Enterprises to close Kingstree call center, impacting 99 workers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - After just over a decade in operation, a call center in Williamsburg County will be shutting down this fall.
Sykes Enterprises will be closing its facility along U.S. 52 north of Kingstree on Oct. 31.
A WARN notification report issued by SC Works on Wednesday states that 99 positions will be impacted at the center, which opened in 2008.
“SYKES is always evaluating the marketplace to ensure the best possible outcome for our clients, their customers and our employees,” said spokesperson Hayley Westwood. “To meet the changing needs of today’s environment, a business decision was made to close the Kingstree site.”
Sykes Enterprises is one of Williamsburg County’s 20 largest employers, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s latest community report.
Westwood said that news of the facility’s closure has been shared with employees. She added that workers are encouraged to apply to open positions at the Sykes Enterprises location in Sumter along with their work-from-home service.
A Williamsburg County spokesperson declined to comment, stating that he was unaware of the closure until he was contacted by Live 5 News.
