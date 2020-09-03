Two people killed, one injured in head-on collision in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were killed and another person was injured in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Thursday night.
It happened on US 17-A near Jamestown at 8:25 p.m.
Officials with the Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevrolet pick up was traveling southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2007 Honda Accord which was traveling northbound.
Both drivers were killed in the collision.
A passenger in the pick up was transported to the hospital for injuries.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
