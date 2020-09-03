Vegetation management on James Island causes concerns for residents

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in several years, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is clearing out vegetation in parts of James Island to help with road safety and flooding.
The department is conducting the maintenance work on the James Island connector from Folly Road to Highway 61. SCDOT spokesperson James Law said they are cleaning out vegetation because a lot of it is overgrown, and it’s a safety issues for drivers on the road.
Once crews clear out the vegetation, they can get their equipment in to clean out a drainage ditch running along a part of the connector.
“It is really vegetation management that hadn’t been done in several years, and we had limbs growing up hanging over the barrier walls, so we had to come in and clean it out,” Law said. “The goal is to improve safety on the road and get that cleared enough to get to the ditches and keep it maintained.”
James Island resident Austin Fitzhenry said that while he recognizes that there are certain places where cutting vegetation is needed, there is no reason to clean everything out.
“This is like a war zone and this is what Charleston is turning into,” Fitzhenry said. “These natural areas don’t just provide services to the wildlife and the visual beauty of Charleston, they also provide other services like sound barriers.”
Fitzhenry believes that the area is losing its natural and historical history with every cut and trim.
“This is just completely an indiscriminate solution to a nonexistent problem,” Fitzhenry said. “They’re clearing a whole area of acres for completely different reasons, and they’re cleaning down into the marsh where there’s no legitimate concern about visibility or about drainage. A real solution would be to look at each plot of vegetation. If one of those concerns is legitimate, then that area can be cut and then it should be allowed to regrow to low level and maintained.”
Several areas have already been cleaned out, but Law said the process is ongoing.
For any information or questions about maintenance happening in the Charleston area, contact the local SCDOT office at (843) 740-1655.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.