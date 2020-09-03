12-year-old SC boy shares story after getting bitten by shark on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WYFF) - A 12-year-old South Carolina boy is sharing his story about being bitten Sunday by a shark on Folly Beach.
Liam Modzelewski said he was surfing with a friend when the shark bit him.
“Didn’t even hear or feel anything,” Liam said. “Then, all of a sudden, I was going over the wave — it bit down.”
“As soon as he pulled his foot up, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ So, I’m like, ‘Bro, we got get out, we gotta get out of the water,’” Modzelewski’s friend Gavin said.
After he was bitten, the two paddled to find help.
“I got out and I was trying to hobble over to somebody, screaming bloody murder, trying to get them to call 911 because I just got bitten by a shark,” Liam said.
Fellow surfer Alex Deibert stepped in to help along with his wife, Jessica, who is a nurse.
Liam’s mom, Tenna, was not far behind.
“Put him down, wrapped his foot in a towel, called 911 and I sat with Liam who was white as a ghost and just in shock, screaming, and everybody came out of the woodwork,” Tenna said.
Liam was taken to the hospital and had surgery on his foot. His mom says there was no permanent damage.
