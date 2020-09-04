Airport numbers still lower than usual as Labor Day weekend arrives

“We look forward to our business travelers as well getting back to business. That’s a large part of who we are, especially in the last few years here in Charleston and the Tri-County area,” Summey said. “You’re seeing more and more business travel because of Boeing, Daimler, Mercedes and a lot their partners. and right now, those folks are not traveling as well. So as soon as people get off the Zoom calls and back to in person, we’ll certainly see an uptick.”