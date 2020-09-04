Airport numbers still lower than usual as Labor Day weekend arrives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a record low earlier in March when the pandemic first hit, The Charleston International Airport has progressively seen an increase in travelers as the summer has gone on.
Charleston International Airport CEO and Director Elliott Summey, says the airport is operating at about 68% of its usual travel numbers for this time of year.
“Certainly, we think that we’re doing a lot better than most airports on the average around the country. We’re probably about five percentage points better than the average,” Summey said. “So we’re lucky and blessed to live here in the Lowcountry.”
Summey said due to a reliance on tourism, the Charleston airport typically sees a drop in numbers as the summer comes to an end and school starts back.
In recent years however, Summey said the airport has seen a better balance of business travelers and tourists.
He said that he believes that the number of business travelers is still significantly lower in Charleston because a lot of local businesses are still operating virtually.
“We look forward to our business travelers as well getting back to business. That’s a large part of who we are, especially in the last few years here in Charleston and the Tri-County area,” Summey said. “You’re seeing more and more business travel because of Boeing, Daimler, Mercedes and a lot their partners. and right now, those folks are not traveling as well. So as soon as people get off the Zoom calls and back to in person, we’ll certainly see an uptick.”
The Charleston airport saw about half the total travel numbers in July than they saw in January, which Summey said comes after seeing about a 95% drop in travelers at the end of March.
July 2019 saw a total passenger count of 464,242, and Summey said that number was 148,865 in July of this year.
He says the pandemic definitely put a strain on the airport financially.
“We don’t charge taxes, we’re not owned by the county government or the city. We are our own stand-alone entity. We are a fee based, rent based airport, so certainly this has been a strain on us from a financial standpoint,” Summey said. “Luckily we have really good partners with our airlines and concessionairs, and we’ve all stepped to the plate and shouldered this problem together.”
The airport has not had to lay anyone off because of the pandemic, and Summey says he doesn’t foresee that happening, even with the tourism season ending.
“You know, we’re hoping things will be getting more back to normal,” Summey said. “Certainly again, until they come up with a vaccine, it’s hard to say how much people are really going to travel. We’re doing everything we can right now to get the airplanes pointed in the right directions.”
If you are planning to travel this Labor Day weekend, Summey said masks are required in the airport and on all airlines.
Summey said social distancing markers are not only on the floors and chairs, but are also dispersed other places throughout the airport.
The airport staff has been cleaning throughout the day, and Summey said the airport has partnered with a microbial disinfectant company that fogs and cleans the entire facility.
